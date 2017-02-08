One more ‘juicy’ rain this week for Sacramento before sunny weekend

The last in a series of three storms is predicted to arrive Thursday in Sacramento before the weekend is bathed not in buckets of rainfall but warm, sunny weather.
Showers are forecast for Wednesday in Northern California as rain has mostly abated from the Monday-Tuesday storm. Gusty afternoon winds could develop.
Out in the Pacific Ocean, what the National Weather Service says is a juicy air mass, is streaming toward California. Heavy rain is likely to develop in the Sacramento region after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The rain is likely to continue into Thursday night. The quick-hitting storm could dump another 1 or 2 inches of rain in the valley and 3 to 6 inches in the foothills, according to the NWS.
Along with the Thursday rain, weather forecasters predict some strong winds. Gusts could reach 40 mph in Sacramento.
Snow levels are expected to drop below the mountain pass levels Thursday night so motorists should prepare from some slippery travel.
A high-pressure system arrives Friday and provides drying weather through at least Tuesday. The weekend forecast for Sacramento looks great for getting out on the bike trail or meeting friends for coffee: Sunny with a high of 60 degrees.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Rain. High near 63. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 62. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 62. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 52. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
