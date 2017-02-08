Sacramento River at flood stage in Glenn County

A horse owner and a friend helped gather three horses from a field near the Auburn Boulevard onramp near Interstate 80. California Highway Patrol officers directed traffic to allow the horses to be walked safely across the road to their home. The horses were gathered and moved around 7:15 a.m.
Drone footage shows high water in our region at the Rio Vista bridge, Yolo Bypass, lower American River and the bypass just south of Highway 50. John Hannon video from Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, illustrates the incredible accumulation of winter storms in the Sacramento area.
A cubic foot is the volume of a cube whose sides are all 1-foot long. Well, 15,000 cubic feet per second of water gushed down the Oroville Dam spillway on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as see in this video from Sacramento Valley Water as more storms are expected over the next few days.
Officials have closed all the gates of the Sacramento Weir, stopping the flow of water that helped flood the Yolo Bypass west of Sacramento. After heavy rains, crews on Jan. 10, 2017, lifted gates on the flood release structure near downtown Sacramento. It was the first time since 2006 that the river rose high enough to open the structure.
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on January 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.
This month is the fourth wettest January on record in Sacramento. A total of 9.85 inches has fallen in Sacramento – and the month is not over. That places January 2017 fourth in the record books. This video from John Hannon courtesy of Sacramento Valley Water illustrates it.