Sacramento surpasses monthly average for rainfall – with more on the way Thursday

Just a little more than a week into February, Sacramento has surpassed monthly average of rainfall as another storm is forecast Thursday to dump at least an inch of rain.
February is one of the wettest months in Sacramento. An average of 3.69 inches falls during the month.
As of Wednesday, 3.89 inches has been recorded by the official rain gauge in Sacramento. And more is headed to the region.
“We are going to get more moderate to heavy rain today,” said Jason Clapp, National Weather Service meteorologist. “It is going to be raining for most of the day.”
Once the main weather front moves past the area, Friday is expected to be showery.
The snow level in the Sierra was around 9,000-feet elevation on Thursday, but could creep down, according to the weather service.
Early Thursday, westbound Interstate 80 reopened to all traffic at the Nevada state line after a mudslide was cleared, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Rainfall total for the season, which started Oct. 1, stands at 23.25 inches. Normal for the entire season is 20.27 inches.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 62. South wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 52. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light north northeast wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
