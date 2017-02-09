Flood warning issued for Sacramento County’s Point Pleasant area

A flood warning is in effect for the community of Point Pleasant in south Sacramento County, as the Cosumnes River is expected continue rising until Saturday.
The National Weather Service California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts that the river gauge at Benson’s Ferry and Michigan Bar will reach flood stages, according to a Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services news release.
Flood stage is expected at Benson’s Ferry on Saturday, but overtopping on Lambert Road at Snodgrass Slough may occur as early as Friday, the news release said.
The OES advises residents to take precautionary measures, and to monitor rainfall and stream levels through the weekend.
River gauge information is available online at at www.sacflood.org.
