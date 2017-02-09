Storm causing collisions, road damage, power outages

Power outage reported in South Natomas
4:48 p.m.: The Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported a power outage affecting 1,181 customers in the South Natomas area. Power was expected to be restored about 5:50 p.m.
‘Slipout’ closes section of Highway 49 near Nevada City
4:30 p.m.: Caltrans reports that Highway 49 just north of Nevada City is closed between Newtown and Tyler Foote roads because of a "slipout" on one side of the roadway just north of the Yuba River Bridge.
Truck collisions close westbound I-80 near Donner
4:45 p.m..: Caltrans reported that westboud I-80 has reopened to traffic after being closed at the Donner Lake interchange because of multiple truck collisions. Chain controls on in effect. Eastbound traffic is being held at Kingvale.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
