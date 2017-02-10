Wilton residents advised to stay off roads due to flooding

Wilton residents who have not evacuated homes in low-lying areas near the Cosumnes River are now being advised to stay put for the night because of heavy flooding on roads in the area.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency services said in a Twitter post about 8:20 p.m. that anyone who had not left home in response to earlier evacuation advisories should now remain at home and shelter in place.
The OES said roads have been heavily affected by flooding and many will remain closed through the night.
Anyone in the area experiencing an emergency is advised to call 911.
Flooding updates are available at SacOES.org as well as SacramentoOES on Facebook and Twitter. For information on roadway closures, call Sacramento County at 311, or visit the county’s road closures website, www.sacdot.com/closures/Pages/default.aspx.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments