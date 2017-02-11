Despite blue skies, many popular February outdoor options out of reach

Blue skies, relatively warm temperatures. The perfect weekend after a torrent of rain, right?
While that would normally be the case, the storm is still making its mark on the region more than a day after the last rain drop.
Some hillsides in the Sierra remain hazardous and unstable as moisture from rain and runoff send debris tearing down. That has caused major road closures preventing all but the most patient of drivers from reaching mountain resorts.
Highway 50 has been closed since Friday afternoon, while Interstate 80 has only two lanes open eastbound up the mountain.
In Sacramento County, the American River Parkway remains closed as heavy releases from Folsom Lake and significant runoff from the Sierra have lifted the waterway to its highest level since 1997. That means the bike path and running trails will likely be devoid of its usual crowd of weekend warriors.
And many popular options for birding and hiking are closed, including Ancil Hoffman Park and the Cosumnes River Preserve.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in Sacramento near 60 degrees today. Winds out of the north northwest will hover between 11 and 16 mph, possibly reaching 23 mph at times.
It will dip below 40 degrees for the first time since the recent storm swept through - an overnight low of 38 is forecast.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 61 degrees with mild winds of 3 to 5 mph. Rain isn’t expected again until Thursday.
The rest of the forecast directly from NWS is as follows:
Sunday night: Areas of fog after 10pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Monday: Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59.
Thursday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Kevin Yamamura
