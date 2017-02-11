Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

Video takes a quick glance at flooding during several years beginning in 1862.
Video created by David Caraccio Photos from Department of Water Resources and The Sacramento Bee

Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

A horse owner and a friend helped gather three horses from a field near the Auburn Boulevard onramp near Interstate 80. California Highway Patrol officers directed traffic to allow the horses to be walked safely across the road to their home. The horses were gathered and moved around 7:15 a.m.

