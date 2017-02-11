Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

A five-day satellite loop shows several surges of moisture impacting California since last weekend. A weaker one moved through the region Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2017, then another very wet and warm storm arrives Thursday.
A horse owner and a friend helped gather three horses from a field near the Auburn Boulevard onramp near Interstate 80. California Highway Patrol officers directed traffic to allow the horses to be walked safely across the road to their home. The horses were gathered and moved around 7:15 a.m.