February 11, 2017 1:10 PM

Two people rescued from truck after flood waters sweep vehicle 50 feet off road

By Kevin Yamamura

Two people were rescued by the Cosumnes Fire Department from the top of their pickup truck Saturday morning as flood waters swept their vehicle about 50 feet off the road.

The water rescue occurred near where New Hope Road crosses Grizzly Slough between the Cosumnes and Mokelumne rivers. As water began submerging the truck, the two occupants sought refuge on the top of the vehicle, said Julie Rider, a Cosumnes Fire Department spokeswoman.

A helicopter was used to spot the vehicle, and then a three-person fire engine arrived first, Rider said. After driving as close as they could, rescuers put on their floatation devices and helmets before wading out to reach the victims. Another crew then rescued the pair by boat.

The Cosumnes Fire Department had several rescues Friday night and a few more Saturday morning, Rider said. Officials are asking people to stop trying to drive through submerged water, as 18 inches of water is enough to sweep away a vehicle, she said.

