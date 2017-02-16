Two days of light rain, but heavier storm could hit north state Monday

Two light rains Thursday and Friday will dampen streets and make yards even soggier in Sacramento, but a wetter storm is forecast for Monday.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, less than a quarter of an inch of rain had fallen in Sacramento. The main part of the storm is expected to move out of the area by mid-morning, replaced by showers this afternoon.
The weather on Friday is also expected to merit taking an umbrella to the grocery store or work. However, the rain total Friday is expected to only range from a quarter- to a half-inch.
National Weather Service forecasters and state water officials are keeping an eye on a Monday rain event that could pack more of a punch. The President’s Day forecast calls for rain heavy at times in Sacramento.
Computer models are indicating a strong system moving into Northern California on Sunday night and continuing through Monday. The system is expected to tap into moisture over the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Moderate to heavy precipitation is expected over the north state over a 24- to 30-hour period. That is not good news for state water watchers who have been shoring up an emergency spillway at Lake Oroville – and also draining the reservoir down to make room for run-off.
Rainfall totals in Sacramento as of 7 a.m.: 0.20 in Sacramento, 0.27 at Folsom Lake, 0.27 in Roseville and 0.27 in Elk Grove.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the weather service:
Thursday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 61. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 4 a.m, then rain likely after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 56. Light north northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Friday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Presidents Day: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
