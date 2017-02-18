Maxwell near I-5 floods as creeks swell; heavy downpour headed to foothills

Residents of the town of Maxwell in Colusa County were flooded early Saturday as creeks and canals over-topped their banks, the National Weather Service reported.
A number of residents began calling the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 2 a.m. Saturday about rising water levels. The department reported later Saturday that local creeks and canals were inundated and had breached their banks.
@weatherchannel #wutv This morning on I-5 near Williams, CA pic.twitter.com/vG7yTIzO5n— Joshua Willis (@BigJTrucker) February 18, 2017
The department has started voluntary evacuations. The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center at the Williams Education Village.
Authorities said Old Highway 99 is closed from the Glenn County Line to Williams. Maxwell Road is closed just west of I-5. Traffic on I-5 at Maxwell is reduced to one lane in each direction because of the flooding, according to Cal-Trans and the Chico office of the California Highway Patrol.
Grass Valley and other communities along the western Sierra Nevada foothills can expect heavy rain of 5 inches to 7.5 inches starting Sunday night into Tuesday, raising the prospect of mudslides and flooding due to already saturated soils, NWS meteorologist Hannah Chandler said.
Chandler said the “atmospheric river” headed for California will dump 2 inches to 3 inches of rain in Valley during the period.
Donner Pass will receive around 18 inches of snow, she said, and Carson and Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County are expected to receive 38 inches to 40 inches of snow.
“The storm should be coming in late Sunday night and will hit us hard on Monday into Tuesday,” Chandler said. “So we do have a flood watch out for our entire area for that time frame.”
She said mudslides “are definitely a concern as well as an increase in flooding” for the foothills.
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee
