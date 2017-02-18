Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

Three storm systems will hit Northern California during the next six days, according to the National Weather Service. The first system will drop about an inch of rain in Oroville between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. Greater amounts of precipitation will fall in the mountains northeast of Lake Oroville.
While working in the Oroville Dam area during the spillway emergency and evacuation, CHP officers checked on some abandoned properties and came across animals including kangaroos, miniature deer and zebras. The animals are safe on a Sutter County resident's property used to house abandoned animals.
This animation details a worst-case scenario in Oroville, Calif.: dam failure. With 3.5 million acre feet of water held behind the dam, floodwaters would pour through a huge section of Northern California. Residents closest to the dam would have just minutes to evacuate.