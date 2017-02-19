High winds to hit Sacramento Monday night, weather service warns

High winds are expected to hit the Sacramento area Monday night, the National Weather Service warns.
The weather service said strong wind gusts will continue for several days, likely downing trees and knocking out power for extended periods.
Many large trees in the Sacramento area already have come tumbling down this winter. In January, the City of Sacramento responded to more than 600 tree-related calls, including reports of 182 downed trees that were either on city property or had fallen into the public right of way.
Experts say saturated soil and the shallow root systems of trees dependent on sprinklers are to blame, along with the drought, which weakened trees’ roots and branches.
