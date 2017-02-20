More rain, high winds to pound region today

Already drenched Northern California will be socked by more rain and potentially damaging high winds today.
The National Weather Service issued multiple flood and wind advisories and projected rain totals of one to three inches today at locales throughout the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills.
The NWS forecast said rain accumulation in the Sacramento area today could be more than 1.5 inches.
The weather service in Sacramento released a new bulletin early this morning, saying a flood warning continues along the Tuolumne River in Modesto, the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar and the San Joaquin River near Vernalis.
▪ Reservoirs feeding Lake Oroville are filled to brink as more rain rolls in
▪ Central Valley urged to be ready to ‘evacuate quickly’ as another storm approaches
REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: Live conditions on Sacramento-area highways
The warning said high water conditions will continue on the lower San Joaquin River system for the next several days. River levels are expected to rise amid significant rains today and continuing into Tuesday.
The NWS warned residents near rivers to stay tuned for sudden changes in river levels and revised forecasts.
On top of the relentless rains, heavy winds are expected to hammer the Sacramento area and most of Northern California today.
This morning, the NWS issued an updated wind advisory in effect until at least 4 p.m. today, warning of strong winds this afternoon and likely extending into tonight.
The advisory said residents in the Sacramento area, Central Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills can expect gusts today of around 40 miles per hour, increasing to 55 to 65 mph tonight.
The advisory said windy conditions could down trees, move large pieces of debris and create power outages.
Relief is expected to come late Wednesday – with a decreased chance of showers – and Thursday, which is forecast to be mostly sunny.
Here’s the extended NWS forecast for the Sacramento area:
Monday: Heavy rain and sustained winds of up to 20 mph, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: A 100 percent chance of more rain, heavy at times, with sustained south winds of 32 to 37 mph, gusting as high as around 60 mph, with a low around 53. The daylong rain total could approach 2 inches.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Breezy conditions, with sustained winds of up to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Rainfall accumulation between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 and south-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, plus a chance of thunderstorms after 10 a.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calming northwest winds of around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Cooler conditions toward nightfall.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments