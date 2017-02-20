Side view of Don Pedro spillway

Here is a side view seconds after the Turlock Irrigation District opened the spillway gates at Don Pedro Reservoir on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office)
bclark@modbee.com

Weather

See what 90 mph winds at top of Sierra ski slope looks like

What a difference a week makes. This video was taken last Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, when winds at the top of the mountain at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hit 90 mph. Today, Feb. 18, 2017, the Sierra ski resort reports cloudy, some snow falling and only light winds. The resort also predicts skiing lasting into June, perhaps even the Fourth of July.

Editor's Choice Videos