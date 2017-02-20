Arcade Creek hits flood stage near American River College

Arcade Creek near American River College hit flood stage Monday night, but county officials said no evacuations were currently needed.
An automatic sensor recorded the creek level had risen above 76 feet at about 8 p.m. as heavy rains continued to pelt Sacramento and winds knocked down trees and caused worries of power outages.
By about 9 p.m. on Monday, Sacramento had received 1.69 inches of rain with more expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds were lower than predicted, at about 30 to 35 miles per hour.
Arcade Creek has hit flood stage twice in recent weeks. Both times it dropped back below danger levels within 12 hours, said county spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno. She said the county was not recommending evacuations in the Arcade Creek area on Monday night, but would continue to monitor the situation. The record high for Arcade Creek is just under 81 feet.
Bongiorno said that the county did have a voluntary evacuation recommendation in effect for the Michigan Bar area along the Cosumnes River in the south area of Sacramento County. That order includes Wilton and residents in the Deer Creek Preserve. The river was expected to peak above 15 feet in the area overnight. Flood stage is 12 feet.
Automatic sensors also reported flood stage alerts at Scott Road near the Deer Creek Crossing and upstream.
An evacuation center is available to affected residents at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services also reported street flooding throughout the city, including Del Paso Road at Northgate Boulevard, areas of Land Park and Penryn Road in Auburn.
