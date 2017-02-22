Clouds depart for a few days, giving way to starry Sacramento skies before Sunday storm

Stars and a crescent moon could be viewed overnight in Sacramento as, finally, the night sky was clear of the blanket of clouds responsible for 8 inches of rain in February.
Together with the 9.85 inches that fell in January, and that adds up to a lot of overcast skies.
The National Weather Service predicts that clouds will be far fewer for the next four days. Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are forecast through Saturday.
The next storm system is not expected until Sunday, giving streams a chance to recede and the pitch for the Sacramento Republic soccer team an opportunity to dry.
The Sunday storm is forecast to be moderate compared to the record 1.69 inches Sacramento experienced on Monday. Snow levels are expected to be fairly low, which means the system probably won’t add significantly to current flooding issues, according to the weather service.
A flash flood watch remains in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday in the northern San Joaquin Valley and Delta. The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
