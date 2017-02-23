Snow falls in Placerville, Camino; some area schools close

Light, fluffy snow fell in Placerville and Camino Thursday morning as cold air enveloped the north state.
Low snowfall closed or delayed the start of school in some parts of El Dorado County. The Camino Union and Pollock Pines School districts announced on their websites that students had a snow day on Thursday.
The Pioneer Union School District announced a two-hour delay for all bus stops for the Green route and the Grizzly area. Chains were mandatory Thursday morning for vehicles on Highway 50 and Interstate 80.
Chilly nights and frosty mornings are forecast for Thursday and Friday by the National Weather Service. The skies are forecast to be sunny Thursday, but temperatures are only expected to reach 55 degrees in Sacramento.
A cold low-pressure system is predicted to bring light precipitation to the Sacramento Valley and snow to lower elevations over the weekend. The first wave of weather arrives Saturday, when snow levels cold drop between the 1,000- and 2,000-feet elevation level.
Snowfall amounts are predicted to be light. A slight chance of showers is predicted in Sacramento.
On Sunday, another weak system enters the picture. The Sunday cold system will have a bit more moisture, according to the weather service.
The Sierra could see a few more inches of snowfall with snow levels down to between the 2,000- and 3,000-feet elevation level.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
