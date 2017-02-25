Stretch of dry - even warmer - Sacramento area weather within arm’s reach

After braving weeks of back-to-back storms, the Sacramento area should expect to see a week of mostly clear and dry weather, National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi said Saturday.
Saturday is projected to remain cool and dry, with highs in the mid-50s and lows dropping down to the mid-30s at night.
A timid storm brushing up against California's coast may bring a few stray showers through Sacramento Sunday afternoon into Monday, Baruffaldi said.
The rest of the work week is projected to stay dry, with daytime temperatures hitting the high 50s to mid-60s. Baruffaldi said the following weekend is expected to stay clear as well.
“We kind of get into a nice pattern over Northern California which kind of dries things out,” he said.
Despite the mild weather in the valley, those heading to the snow-packed Sierra will not be so lucky, Baruffaldi said. Snow showers are expected to fall over Lake Tahoe through this weekend. A winter weather advisory Sunday night into Monday morning warns up to 8 inches of snow in some areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light west northwest wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
