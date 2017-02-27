Sunny work week forecast for Sacramento

Snow was falling at elevations as low as 2,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada foothills this morning, but skies will be clearing and bring a rare sunny week to the Sacramento area, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service also is projecting daytime temperatures to warm into the mid-60s later this week.
The California Highway Patrol reported snow flurries early this morning in and around Placerville, with snow accumulating in Camino and at higher elevations.
The NWS expects conditions to be pleasant this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies in Sacramento and a high near 57.
Temperatures will remain cool tonight, with a low of around 38 and southwest winds of around 5 miles per hour giving way to light and variable breezes after midnight.
Forecasters see a slight chance of rain in the region by Saturday.
Here’s the extended forecast for the Sacramento area:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm winds becoming northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North-northwest winds around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
