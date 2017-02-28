Rainy February ends with a week of dry weather in Sacramento

The drenching that Sacramento experienced the past 28 days strained creeks and caused some flooding, but February was not the wettest on the record.
A total of 8.04 inches fell in Sacramento in February. The normal for the month is 3.69 inches.
Other wet Februarys occurred in 2000 (8.93 inches) and 1986 (10.30 inches). If not for a week-long dry spell late in the month, those marks might have been surpassed.
Dry weather that characterized the final days of the month are likely to continue into the first few days of March. The National Weather Service is predicting sunny weather until a slight chance of rain on Sunday.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
