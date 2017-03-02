More snow predicted for the mountains as quick-hitting storm heads for state

With an embarrassment of snowpack riches already blanketing the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service is predicting another foot or two of snow this weekend.
Winter weather returns to the mountains Saturday and Sunday as a cold, quick-hitting Pacific storm treks across the high country. While clear skies are expected to hold through Friday in Sacramento and in the Sierra, the storm predicted for the weekend will start bringing clouds Friday night.
The heaviest rain in Sacramento and snow in the Sierra is forecast for Saturday night into Sunday. A smart skier or snowboarder would head up to a ski resort Thursday or Friday to get some winter fun under brilliant, clear skies before snow falls.
The weekend storm has a relatively weak moisture plume, according to weather service forecasters. The not-so-wet system will deliver much of its punch in snow, not rain in the upper elevations.
The weather service said that early storm total snow estimates through the weekend are for a foot of snow above 5,000-feet elevation and as much as 2 feet of snow at Donner Pass.
Run-off into rivers and streams are expected to be limited since the storm is a cold one. In addition to the snow, weather service forecasters are predicting windy conditions, especially Saturday night.
Snowpack levels statewide Wednesday were at 185 percent of normal. In the southern and central Sierra, snowpack levels are near the pace set in 1982-83, when California as a whole received the most snow on record.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the weather service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light south southwest wind.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
