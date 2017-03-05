Storm expected to bring snowy conditions to lower elevations

The rain may have petered off overnight in Sacramento, but snow continues to come down in the mountains on Sunday.
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, two feet of snow had fallen on Donner Pass, 20 inches at Kingvale, 22 inches at Boreal and 18 inches at Heavenly, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Kurth. Between the snow and heavy winds, road conditions reached whiteout levels and Caltrans closed I-80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line.
“We’re still going to get more throughout the day,” Kurth said. A NWS winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.
Snowfall will steadily decrease over the afternoon, but levels are expected to drop to elevations of 1,500 to 2,000 feet.
“The area affected by the snow is going to be increasing through the day even though the intensity might be dropping off,” Kurth said.
By Sunday morning, snow had started to fall in Nevada City and could reach as low as Placerville by the time it stops Monday afternoon. Outdoor thermometers there could reach a low of 33 degrees, and rain is expected to turn to snow after 10 p.m. Sunday.
Down in the valley, the brunt of the storm hit Saturday night but activity still is expected for Sunday. The Sacramento region will see scattered showers in the afternoon, Kurth said, including isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas. Kurth said to expect a breezy day, but most of the strong wind gusts hit the area Saturday evening.
