After closing because of white-out conditions, I-80 reopens for cars

I-80 will reopen in both directions for passenger vehicles with snow chains at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.
The highway from Colfax to the Nevada state line had been closed since Saturday night due to whiteout conditions.
Big rigs will have to wait – there’s no estimate for when the agency will allow trucks to travel the snow-covered highway.
Update: Caltrans will reopen I-80 in both directions at 2 Pm to passenger vehicles only. No ETO for big rigs.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 5, 2017
