Snow closes I-80, brings out chain controls on Highway 50 as Sierra hit by low snow

Interstate 80 was closed and chain were required on Highway 50 Monday morning as a cold system brought blowing snow to lower elevations.
Caltrans tweeted at 4:45 a.m. that I-80 was closed eastbound at Applegate and westbound at Stateline due to zero visibility over Donner Summit. No estimate was known for when the highway would re-open.
On Highway 50, chains were required from four miles east of Placerville to Meyers.
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers Monday in the Sierra with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments