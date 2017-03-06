Snowy Sierra, drizzly Sacramento but state likely to avoid big rains headed for Northwest

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents Pause

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam