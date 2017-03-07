Remember the 70s? Forecast calls for 72 degrees in Sacramento Thursday, Friday

The National Weather Service is predicting that Sacramento will have the first 70-degree temperatures of the year later this week.
While Tuesday’s temperature may only climb to 60 degrees, the NWS is predicting a quick warm-up. The daytime high temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to reach a spring-like 72 degrees.
Temperatures dip a little on Saturday but rebound into the low 70s again on Sunday. A slight chance of rain is forecast for Monday.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light northwest wind.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
