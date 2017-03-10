Sacramento weekend: 75 degrees, sunny skies and afternoon breezes

Despite the cover of clouds over Sacramento early Friday, temperatures are predicted to climb into the low 70s – and the weekend is expected to be even warmer.
The high temperature was 74 degrees in Sacramento on Thursday.
The National Weather Service notes that high pressure over part of the West Coast is funneling clouds into the north state. The high pressure is forecast to move north over the weekend, pushing the cloud cover out of the Sacramento area and sending temperatures into the mid-70s. Breezes mostly from the northwest will blow through the weekend.
High temperatures of 75 degrees are predicted for Saturday and Sunday in Sacramento, which is 9 degrees above average for mid-March.
No rain is forecast through Wednesday, only sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday.
The forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North-northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light west-northwest wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
