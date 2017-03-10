Sacramento weekend: 75 degrees, sunny skies and afternoon breezes

1:28 Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento Pause

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

0:41 Car windows smashed overnight in south Sacramento neighborhood

3:00 Watch the Powerhouse Science Center make its 'Fast Pitch' for support

2:02 Farm-to-Fork Festival draws crowds to Capitol Mall

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

0:38 Food truck brings produce to Sacramento region's low-income neighborhoods

1:31 Sacramento's new fast-entry downtown garages

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier