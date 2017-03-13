Weather

March 13, 2017 7:19 AM

No rain in Sacramento’s forecast as March stays dry and temperatures stay warm

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

No rain is forecast for the Sacramento region this week as March continues dry after months of steady rain.

The National Weather Service is predicting warmer than normal temperatures through the week as a high pressure system delivers blue skies and spring-like days. Forecasters say that temperatures will be well-above average but still several degrees below record highs.

Last week, Sacramento had its first 70-degree days of 2017 and there’s a chance that the first 80-degree day could occur on Tuesday. The forecast calls for a high of 78 on Tuesday.

The rain total for the month stands at just 0.16 of an inch. Normal for the month of March is 3.02 inches.

The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light south wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

UC Davis students celebrated the Spring Festival of Holi, where they forgive and forget, play, laugh and make new friends. Students doused each other in powdered color from head-to-toe, rinsing off with massive squirt guns while a DJ cranks out a variety

Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos