No rain in Sacramento’s forecast as March stays dry and temperatures stay warm

No rain is forecast for the Sacramento region this week as March continues dry after months of steady rain.
The National Weather Service is predicting warmer than normal temperatures through the week as a high pressure system delivers blue skies and spring-like days. Forecasters say that temperatures will be well-above average but still several degrees below record highs.
Last week, Sacramento had its first 70-degree days of 2017 and there’s a chance that the first 80-degree day could occur on Tuesday. The forecast calls for a high of 78 on Tuesday.
The rain total for the month stands at just 0.16 of an inch. Normal for the month of March is 3.02 inches.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light south wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
