Use a roof rake may prevent roof collapses like the one last week in Tahoe

Tahoe firefighters say that the purchase and use of an inexpensive roof rake might have saved a condo roof from collapsing under heavy snow last week.
Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District crews responded to the roof collapse at a duplex condominium on the Kingsbury Grade Friday morning where about 6 feet of snow covered the rooftop. Firefighters found that one of the condos was heavily damaged as rooftop snow load caused extensive damage.
Nobody was at home at the time of the roof collapse.
Tahoe Douglas Fire Marshall Eric Guevin said an $80 telescoping roof rake can take down the fluffiest of the snow very easily. Homeowners can stand on the ground and pull down snow in a safe manner.
