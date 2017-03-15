First 80-degree day of year warms Sacramento but cooler temps to come

Sacramento experienced its first 80-degree day of 2017 but temperatures are expected to cool a little in the coming days.
The high on Tuesday was 83 degrees in Sacramento, where the daffodils are in full bloom and buds are pushing out leaves on trees. Tuesday’s maximum temperature did not break the record, which was 85 degrees, a mark set two years ago.
However, it was much higher than normal for mid-March. Normally, the city would have a high temperature of 67 degrees on March 14.
Temperatures are expected to trend downward beginning Wednesday. The high today is expected to be 72 degrees in Sacramento.
The National Weather Service is predicting a quick-moving weather disturbance to move through the north state through Thursday morning. The weak weather system is expected to bring light amounts of rain to the region, mainly in the mountains and the northern Sacramento Valley.
No rain is forecast for Sacramento.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
