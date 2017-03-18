Weather

March 18, 2017 10:48 AM

Rains expected Monday, later in the week in Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

Recent dry weather will give way Monday afternoon as the first of several storms is expected to roll through the Sacramento region.

Monday’s rain will be followed by a week’s worth of intermittent moisture, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Clapp.

“By the end of Monday, we’ll see maybe a quarter inch, and that will be in the afternoon,” Clapp said. “We have several systems rolling in.”

Before the rain hits, the region will see mild temperatures in the high 60s with light winds on Saturday and Sunday. Those heading to the Lake Tahoe area for the weekend can expect to see temperatures climb to about 54 degrees with no snowfall.

Monday’s rain will intensify on Tuesday, with winds reaching about 30 mphs, Clapp said. Rainfall in the region is expected to die down after Tuesday before picking up again on Thursday and Friday. Significant snowfall will start Monday night and continue into Tuesday at as low as 7,000 feet in elevation.

