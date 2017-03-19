Get out your umbrella again. Rainy week expected in Sacramento region

If you thought last week’s high temperatures and sunny days meant the Sacramento region was done with soggy weather, you’ll be disappointed this week.
On the first day of spring, rain is expected to return Monday afternoon and continue on and off this week as two wet weather systems roll into the area, according to the National Weather Service. The first system will be heaviest on Tuesday before tapering off on Wednesday, said NWS Meteorologist Chris Hintz.
Sacramento should expect 1 to 1.5 inches of rain by midweek, adding to a season total that is more than 10 inches above normal for this time of year.
The mountains will see some snow – the NWS will issue a winter storm watch for elevations above 6,500 feet, Hintz said. Snowfall could be from 1 to 3 feet and should dwindle at about the same time as the rain in the Valley, he said.
“Thursday looks pretty dry and then another big storm... comes in on Friday,” Hintz said.
Predictions are less reliable for the second storm, but Hintz said NWS modeling is showing a wetter storm than the one coming early in the week. It’s expected to linger through Saturday and dry out on Sunday, he said.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Monday: Showers likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers. Low around 57. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 66. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Friday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
