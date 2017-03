Get out your umbrella again. Rainy week expected in Sacramento region

2:53 Latest aerial view reminds you just how much water drenched Sacramento region Pause

0:45 A twist on snowboarding in Redding

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

2:57 Papagiannis talks about facing Steven Adams: 'Never played against a player like this'

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

1:41 Raw: Supporters, protesters at McClintock town hall meeting

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington