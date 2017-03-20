Coming spring weather systems could include thunderstorms, hail in Sacramento region

Monday is the first day of spring, and the season is expected to have a wet arrival with afternoon rain predicted.
The National Weather Service is predicting that Sacramento could get up to a half inch of rain Monday night. Showers are likely to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorms producing small hail are possible beginning Tuesday, the NWS predicts.
After a sunny Thursday, the rain returns Friday and Saturday, making for a fairly wet stretch after a relatively dry early March. So far, only 0.16 of an inch of rain has fallen in Sacramento. Normally in March, Sacramento gets about 3 inches of rain.
At higher elevations, rain is predicted this week for Blue Canyon in the Sierra along Interstate 80, but snow could fall at various times, according to the NWS.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain. Low temperature around 56 degrees. South-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter- and half inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, with possible thunderstorms after noon, some producing small hail. High near 67. South-southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter- and half inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low around 49. South-southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation to a quarter inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with possible thunderstorms after noon, some producing small hail. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South-southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
