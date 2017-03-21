Rainy night delivers a half-inch of precipitation to Sacramento with more to come

The wet weather of winter 2016-17 continued into the spring as the Sacramento area absorbed another half inch of rain with more on the way, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday was the first day of spring, a time of flowering bulbs and growing pastureland. The rainfall that fell overnight will surely quench spring flowers and fields.
Rainfall amounts as of 6 a.m. Tuesday: Executive Airport, 0.51, Rio Linda, 0.63, Rocklin, 0.59, Auburn, 0.98, Folsom Lake, 0.51, Rancho Cordova, 0.55 and Elk Grove, 0.43.
It was about time that some rain fell in March. Less than a quarter of an inch had fallen in Sacramento the first 20 days of the month.
Normally, 3 inches of rain falls in Sacramento during March, so even with last night’s off-and-on showers, much more is needed to get to the monthly average. NWS forecasters say that more precipitation is on the way.
Showers are predicted for Tuesday and there could even be some quick-hitting thunderstorms this afternoon that could deliver rain in large amounts. Hail and gusty winds could accompany the stronger storms.
The season’s rainfall total for Sacramento stands at 28.11 inches, which is 167 percent of normal.
And for those in the Stockton and Modesto areas watch out for this: A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out for the northern San Joaquin Valley.
Looking ahead, figure on showers most days in Sacramento except for Thursday when skies are expected to be mostly sunny. As for the mountains, the snow level on Tuesday is expected to start at the 7,500-feet elevation level but dive around midday,when cooler air begins to make it into the northern Sierra.
If a weekend ski or snowboarding trip is planned, the weather service warns that travel could be affected by perhaps a half-foot of snow over Donner Pass or Echo Summit.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. High near 67. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: Rain. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
