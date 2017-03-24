Sunny weather around the corner, but Sacramento first gets showers through the weekend

Next week looks sunny, but first the Sacramento area must get through some spring showers.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain for Friday and Saturday as a Pacific storm moves through the north state. Moderate rainfall is expected, enough to push Sacramento’s seasonal total over the 30-inch mark.
As of midnight Thursday, Sacramento had received 29.93 inches of rain since the season started Oct. 1. The total makes the 2016-17 rainfall year the wettest on record.
Another round of precipitation is predicted for Sunday night, according to the NWS. The chance of showers starts to diminish on Monday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday next week.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Rain. High near 58. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South-southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then showers after 11 p.m. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
