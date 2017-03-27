Weather

March 27, 2017 6:59 AM

Sunny, breezy weather for Sacramento this week

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

After a rainy Sunday night, the National Weather Service expects the beginning of the week to be warmer and drier.

There might be an isolated shower here and there on Monday, but by Tuesday, the NWS predicts highs will reach the lower 70s, said meteorologist Tom Dang.

“For the most part, we should see drier weather here for the next few days,” he said. “We’re warming up to in the neighborhood of 5 to 10 degrees above normal.”

It’ll be a breezy week beginning Tuesday, with gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour, he said. The forecast calls for a weak weather system during the day on Thursday, but it’s not expected to linger in the area.

“The weather this week is going to be surprisingly not notable,” Dang said, especially after this winter’s dramatic weather.

Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997

Watch the beauty of Frenchman Lake and Lake Davis, two of three reservoirs in the upper Feather River watershed. 2017 is the first year since 1997 that the spillway at Lake Davis has flowed.

California Department of Water Resources

 
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Weather

