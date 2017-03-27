Sunny, breezy weather for Sacramento this week

After a rainy Sunday night, the National Weather Service expects the beginning of the week to be warmer and drier.
There might be an isolated shower here and there on Monday, but by Tuesday, the NWS predicts highs will reach the lower 70s, said meteorologist Tom Dang.
“For the most part, we should see drier weather here for the next few days,” he said. “We’re warming up to in the neighborhood of 5 to 10 degrees above normal.”
It’ll be a breezy week beginning Tuesday, with gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour, he said. The forecast calls for a weak weather system during the day on Thursday, but it’s not expected to linger in the area.
“The weather this week is going to be surprisingly not notable,” Dang said, especially after this winter’s dramatic weather.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
