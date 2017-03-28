Pollen count, temperatures to rise in Sacramento

Bushes blooming and tree buds bursting, spring has sprung in Sacramento.
Along with the pollen-producing plants, the National Weather Service is predicting windy conditions, which will only worsen allergy conditions. Pollen.com notes that the pollen count rates a 10.9 on Tuesday.
That’s a number in the “high pollen” range, which is between 9.7 and 12. Top producers of pollen right now are alder, ash and poplar trees.
Sunny weather is forecast for much of the week, including Tuesday. The high today is expected to be 72 degrees.
It is predicted to be even warmer on the weekend. The high temperatures forecast for Saturday and Sunday are around 10 degrees above normal for the beginning of April. Along with temperatures going up, the pollen count is expected to take another jump.
Pollen.com is estimating that the pollen count will be around 11.3 on Saturday. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments