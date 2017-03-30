Overnight showers give way to two days of gusty winds in Sacramento

A few overnight sprinkles dampened the pavement in the northern part of the Sacramento area, but the remainder of the day is expected to dry out with some gusty north winds.
Rain totals ranged from 0.12 in Auburn to 0.04 in Arden Arcade. However, some spots, mainly those in the southern part of the county, didn’t get a drop.
Not enough precipitation fell to move the rain gauge in Elk Grove or at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. It’s not as though the region needs more rain.
Sacramento’s seasonal total stands at 30.28 inches, which is 173 percent of normal. A total of 2.74 inches of rain has fallen this month.
Gusty winds are expected to crop up in the afternoon Thursday and Friday in Sacramento. The National Weather Service predicts that gusts could hit 30 mph both days.
Looking ahead to the weekend, NWS forecasters predict that winds will lessen and temperatures will rise. The maximum high temperature both days is expected to be 10 degrees above normal.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the weather service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
