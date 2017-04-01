Winds die down in time for balmy Sacramento weekend

The powerful winds that rattled Sacramento on Thursday and Friday are expected to breeze through more calmly during the weekend, making way for warmer weather.
“It looks like it will be a little bit breezy, but not quite as much as yesterday,” said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will stay steadily at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.
That’s lower than Friday’s winds, where gusts reached 44 mph at the Sacramento Executive Airport, Kurth said. Thusday’s winds gusted up to 36 miles per hour at the same location.
South Lake Tahoe will also see clear skies on Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of light snow predicted for Sunday night in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to hit about 56 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and a cooler 40 degrees higher up in the mountains, Kurth said.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
