Dry, breezy weather until Friday, when rain returns

Enjoy the warm, sunny weather gracing Sacramento for the next few days because the next weekend could get wet.
The next few days should be dry and breezy, said Sacramento’s National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth. Highs are expected to be in the high 70s and could reach 80, he said.
A weak weather system will pass through the region Sunday night, dropping light snow and rain in the mountains but leaving Sacramento dry.
“For us it just means that tomorrow will be slightly cooler,” Kurth said. “Tuesday, we’ll pop back up to 78.” .
The balmy weather should hang around through Thursday, but that night a wet system is headed for the region that could bring between an inch and two inches of rain on Friday, Saturday and possibly next Sunday, Kurth said. Though it’s spring, the storm looks more like a January or February system, he said.
“The exact details aren’t clear but it looks like there’s the potential for quite a bit of snow” in the mountains, Kurth said. He suggested that anyone planning to travel to the Tahoe area or over the Sierra next weekend should keep an eye on the forecast.
It could be a “really difficult travel period,” Kurth said.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
