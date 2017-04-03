The return of rain in Sacramento, snow in Sierra after a few more days of sunshine

A few more days of sunny weather are forecast before a fairly significant spring storm hits Sacramento.
The National Weather Service is predicting a few days of weather similar to weekend conditions in which the mercury hit 81 degrees on Sunday under blue skies. Look for a high of 75 degrees in Sacramento on Monday with sunny, windy weather predicted.
Eventually this week, the NWS expects a large upper level low pressure system will break down a ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over the north Pacific. That will bring an unsettled wet weather pattern for several days.
Rain is predicted to start to fall Thursday night in Sacramento. The weather service expects significant rain and Sierra snow, perhaps below 5,000-feet elevation, will arrive in the north state.
Strong winds may also be present on Friday. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Thursday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: Showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
