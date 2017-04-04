Here’s timeline of storm expected later this week in Sacramento

Dry and mild weather is forecast until mid-week – and then a significant spring storm is expected in Northern California.
The timeline for the upcoming rain event shows that light precipitation could fall Thursday with snow around the 7,000-feet elevation level. The majority of the rain and snow should fall Friday with gusty winds also in the picture.
Sacramento could get at least an inch of rain from Friday through Sunday. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday night: Showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
