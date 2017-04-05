Weather

High winds are forecast for Thursday night, along with a good soaking in Sacramento

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Along with a return to rainy weather Thursday night, slumber might be interrupted by the lashing of high winds in Sacramento.

The National Weather Service is calling for winds gusting as high as 41 mph Thursday night in the Sacramento area -- to go along with perhaps three-quarters of an inch of rain. With many leaves already on trees, there’s a chance of trees being toppled by the wind.

The strong, southerly winds are forecast to linger through Friday. Showers are predicted for Friday and Saturday.

 

How Caltrans clears mountain passes for spring travel, including blasting rocks

Caltrans gave YouTube viewers a front-row seat in this May 2016 video as District 10 maintenance crews clear highways cut through steep and narrow mountain passes. Caltrans maintains three mountain passes: Sonora in Tuolumne County, and Ebbetts and Monitor in Alpine County, Snow and ice must be shoved off the road, rocks and debris must be removed, brush has to be cut back and sometimes 300-ton boulders must be blasted before the highway is safe for public travel. These passes typically close in the fall, and Caltrans begins clearing the passes in April.

 

 

The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 18 to 28 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday night: Showers. Low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

