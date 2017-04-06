Wind-driven storm threatens River Cats home opener tonight

Opening night on Thursday at the River Cats stadium in West Sacramento could be a rain-out -- and the weather while we sleep tonight is predicted to be very gusty and wet.
The National Weather Service is predicting spring rain and wind this evening in Northern California. The River Cats game at Raley Field starts at 7:05 a.m. against the Tacoma Raniers, a Northwest team that knows a little about rainy conditions.
NWS meteorologists say that showers are likely during the daylight hours Thursday before the main part of the storm is predicted to move inland tonight.
During the night, winds are expected to pick up. Gusts in Sacramento could hit as high as 50 mph overnight and up to an inch of rain is expected to fall.
The strongest and most damaging winds are likely to occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the NWS. Winds are forecast to continue on Friday, but both the wind and rain are expected to lessen.
Snow levels in the Sierra will be near the pass level into early Friday when colder air will move in. The colder conditions will cause snow to fall at lower elevations, especially on Saturday.
Several feet of snow are forecast for the higher elevations. The detailed, 7-day forecast for Sacramento from the NWS:
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 54. Windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southeast 24 to 34 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 49. South wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Bill Lindelof
