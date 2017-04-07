Storm brings heavy rain, but wind falls short of predictions in Sacramento

The winds didn’t blow as hard as expected, but rain arrived as promised, dumping more than an inch of precipitation in the Sacramento region and causing cancellation of the River Cats’ first home game of the baseball season.
Rain began before the sun went down Thursday night, falling steadily into rain gauges from Auburn (1.81 inches) to Elk Grove (0.99). Sacramento’s 24-hour rainfall total to 5 a.m. Friday was a healthy 1.13 inches.
The National Weather Service also forecast high wind gusts to accompany the precipitation, but that failed to develop. Instead of the 50 mph gusts predicted for the area, the big bursts of wind topped out at around 30 mph.
Showery, windy conditions are not over. The NWS expects clouds to continued to deliver sprinkles on Friday and Saturday.
Winds on Friday are forecast to remain strong with gusts possibly to 28 mph, posing more challenges for the River Cats, who are scheduled to play tonight at Raley Field in West Sacramento.
In the Sierra Nevada, the NWS cautions travelers that heavy snow could fall Friday night.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New precipitation between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South-southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South-southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light north-northeast wind.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
