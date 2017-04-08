Persistent storms turn springtime into another wet stretch for Sacramento region

By Saturday, April 8, 2017, the heaviest precipitation from the latest weather systems soaking Sacramento could be over, but precipitation totals continue to climb toward record levels throughout much of the north state.
Brian Blomster The Sacramento Bee
Rain returns to the Sacramento region

Sacramento commuters saw light rain on their way to work Thursday morning, prompting many to break out their umbrellas once again. Heavier rain is expected Thursday night and Friday, along with strong winds.

