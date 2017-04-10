Rain, storms put continuing pressure on 140 years of Sacramento weather marks

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

1:45 Persistent storms turn springtime into another wet stretch for Sacramento region

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997

0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill

0:16 Donner Pass reportaje: 'Expecta nieve todo el dia'

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop

1:46 Houston's James Harden more focused on winning than personal accolades