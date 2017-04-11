Incredible snow totals in Sierra as more is forecast for this week, along with rain in Sacramento

A National Weather Service list of snow totals in the mountains confirms that an incredible amount of the white stuff has fallen this season.
From 162 inches at Snow Summit ski resort in the San Bernardino mountains to 751 inches at Sugar Bowl in the Sierra, the winter has delivered wave after wave of snowstorms. Other resorts posting hefty seasonal totals include 708 inches at Boreal, 685 at Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows and 680 at Soda Springs.
More snow is forecast to fall this week, along with rain in Sacramento. The strongest system is predicted to come ashore from the Pacific on Wednesday night into Thursday.
Sacramento could get up to a half inch of rain on Wednesday night. In the Sierra, three inches of snow could fall at South Lake Tahoe on Thursday.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for South Lake Tahoe:
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m, then rain and snow. Low around 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Snow. High near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
