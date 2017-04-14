Timing out the weather through Easter weekend in Sacramento

About two-and-a-half days of dry weather are predicted for Sacramento – just enough time to get in those Easter egg hunts early Sunday morning.

The weather on Friday and Saturday is expected to be sunny before a showery system moves in on Sunday, spreading precipitation across the north state. While Easter morning is predicted to be cloudy, showers are not expected to appear until around noon in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall from the weak storm is expected to be light, according to forecasters.

Snow is expected at the higher elevations of the Sierra on Sunday, with the snow level lowering during the night.

Enjoy the sunshine Friday and Saturday. National Weather Service

The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light north northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.